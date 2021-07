A 51-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle motorcyclist crash on Highway 31.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on July 17 south of Darlingford in the RM of Pembina.

Officers arrived to find the rider already deceased. Police say they have determined the motorcycle was travelling northwest on a curve, left the roadway, and struck an approach. The driver, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was thrown from the motorcycle.

RCMP continue to investigate.