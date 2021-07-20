COVID-19 Testing Available at Winnipeg Airport













WINNIPEG — Travellers making their way through Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport now have access to COVID-19 testing.

With international flights returning, the province says it is implementing all safety measures necessary to welcome international passengers.

“As we continue to hit our vaccination milestones, more people are able to travel and support the economic recovery of the province,” said Economic Development and Jobs Minister Jon Reyes.

“Offering this conveniently located testing option for in-bound travellers is just one more way to help keep Manitoba moving forward.”

The new testing site is located on the arrivals level of the main terminal. Testing is available for inbound travellers Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results from the testing site will be available securely online. Travellers without a Manitoba health card or non-Manitoba residents can call Health Links to access their test results at (204) 788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.