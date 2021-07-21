44 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 57,269.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant of concern

Health officials say there are 916 active cases, 55,187 people have recovered, and 30 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,166.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 12 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 3 new cases in the Northern health region

• 2 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 11 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 16 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,897 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 859,781.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

