Goldeyes Sign Canadian Rookie Pitcher Bourassa













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have added to their pitcher arsenal with Canadian rookie Landen Bourassa.

The right-handed arm, 24, recently completed his college career at the University of San Francisco, where he was 7-4 with a 2.88 ERA in 15 starts for the Dons as a sixth-year senior.

The Lethbridge, Alberta native struck out 75, walked 24, and allowed just six home runs over 97.0 innings pitched. Bourassa was voted an All-West Coast Conference honourable mention, and tied a 75-year-old program record with 16 strikeouts during a complete-game shutout of the University of Portland on April 23. In his first start of 2021, Bourassa earned the win over the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who was ranked second in the NCAA at the time.

Bourassa is scheduled to make his professional debut in game two of tonight’s doubleheaders against the Houston Apollos.