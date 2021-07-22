Two Separate Drownings at Reston Lake, Kenton Dam













Two separate drownings have made it a tragic week on Manitoba waterways.

RCMP say on July 15, officers were called to a drowning at Reston Lake in Reston, where a 39-year-old Canupawakpa man went under and didn’t resurface.

According to police, the man was swimming with family when they noticed he hadn’t come out of the water with them just before 9 p.m.

RCMP, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service and fire departments from Virden and Oak Lake searched the lake for several hours and eventually located the man. He was pronounced deceased.

On July 20, RCMP received a report of a possible drowning at Kenton Dam at the Kenton Campground in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth.

Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. and were told a man had been swimming alone.

Witnesses left and came back approximately half an hour later to find the man gone, but his vehicle and dog were still at the scene.

Police immediately began searching both in the water and onshore. The RCMP underway recovery team attended and located the 52-year-old Kenton man, but he was pronounced deceased.