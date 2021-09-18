Man Killed in Crash with Semi on South Perimeter













A 51-year-old Winnipeg man was killed Friday night when his vehicle rear-ended a semi on the South Perimeter Highway.

Manitoba RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. when the semi, along with other traffic, was stopped at a train crossing in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the pickup truck collided into the back of the semi and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 22-year-old Winnipeg man driving the semi, along with his 23-year-old male passenger, weren’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.