42 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 59,759.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region

A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region

Health officials say there are 598 active cases, 57,956 people have recovered, and 32 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including eight in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,205.

244 new cases of the virus have been identified since Thursday: 88 cases on Friday, Sept. 17; 54 cases on Saturday, Sept. 18; 60 cases on Sunday Sept. 19; and 42 cases today.

2,463 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 970,568.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.