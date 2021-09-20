Manitoba’s ‘Signature’ Museums Sharing in $166K













WINNIPEG — Seven Manitoba museums are sharing in $166,600 of government funding as part of Manitoba 150.

The signature museums will each receive $23,800 as a grant from the province to be used for school and youth programming, exhibits, improving visitor experience or other improvements that would support the mandate of conserving and promoting Manitoba’s history.

“We have so many wonderful and important stories to share, and we know that these seven great facilities and their dedicated staff and volunteers will make excellent use of this additional financial support to help tell the stories of our past and provide learning opportunities for the future,” said Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox.

“Manitoba’s Signature Museums are well-known for their excellent programming, high-quality exhibits and visitor experiences, and we look forward to how they will continue to capture and preserve Manitoba’s history for generations to come.”

The signature museums program was established in 1998 through the designation of selected museums with the potential to be significantly enhanced as heritage tourism attractions. The seven museums, all designated as Travel Manitoba Star Attractions, are the Commonwealth Air Training Plan Museum (Brandon), the New Iceland Heritage Museum (Gimli), the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada (Winnipeg), the Mennonite Heritage Village (Steinbach), the Manitoba Agricultural Museum (Austin), Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum (Winnipeg) and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (Morden).