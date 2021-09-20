Steinbach RCMP Investigating Attempted Child Luring













Steinbach RCMP are investigating an attempted child luring over the weekend in Kimberly Bay Park.

Police say three children, a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were at a playground on Saturday evening when a man approached them. The approximately 60-year-old suspect told the girls to get into his vehicle.

The children ran away, but the suspect followed them and kept asking them to get into his vehicle, which is described as a dark-coloured four-door sedan. At one point, the man exited his car.

The incident lasted about eight minutes and the children were able to get to a safe location and call police. No injuries were reported.

RCMP immediately began patrolling the area, but couldn’t locate the suspect or vehicle.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’8” tall, with a grey beard, grey eyebrows, and very short grey hair, with a receding hairline.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at (204) 326-4452 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.