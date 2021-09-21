Home » News » WPA Launches 10th Annual ‘Cool 2Be Kind’ Campaign

WPA Launches 10th Annual ‘Cool 2Be Kind’ Campaign

September 21, 2021 1:37 PM | News


Cool 2Be Kind

From left, Jeremy Cull, vice-president, WPA; Brody Jackson, QX 104 host and celebrity chair; Heather Stefanson, MLA, Tuxedo, co-chair; Kevin Klein, councillor, Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood, co-chair; Moe Sabourin, president, WPA. (HANDOUT)

The Winnipeg Police Association has launched its 10th annual Cool 2Be Kind campaign.

The yearly initiative helps teach students in Grades K-8 the value of being kind to others and making positive choices in school and in life.

Students and educators are encouraged to create a kindness project proposal for their school for a chance to receive $500 to see their project come to life.

“As each school kindness project is designed by students and educators to meet the specific needs of the students, it has a much greater chance of making an impact,” said Maurice Sabourin, president, WPA. “Over the past nine years, the Cool 2Be Kind campaign has funded 223 school Kindness projects totalling $111,500.”

Funding for Cool 2Be Kind school kindness projects is provided by the Winnipeg Police Association and generous corporate sponsors.


Tags: Education | Winnipeg | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS