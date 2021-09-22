Three Winnipeg Streets Temporarily Closing for Construction













The City of Winnipeg says three local streets will be closed for road construction, with the first closure beginning today.

Motorists should take note of the following closures from September 22-30:

Westbound Goulet Street, from Goulet Place to St. Mary’s Road, will close intermittently for periods of up to an hour on Wednesday, September 22 at 6 p.m. until Thursday, September 30 at 11 p.m.

Northbound Wall Street, from St. Matthews Avenue to Ellice Avenue, will close from 4 a.m. until 7 a.m. on Friday, September 24

Southbound Archibald Street, from Elizabeth Road to St. Catherine Street, will close on Friday, September 24 at 6:30 p.m. until Sunday, September 26 at 6 a.m.

For transit re-route and schedule information, visit winnipegtransit.com or contact 311.