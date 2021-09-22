Winnipeg Transit Plus Overhauling Booking System













Winnipeg Transit Plus is overhauling how it handles bookings by moving to a first-come, first-served system.

Starting October 6, the outdated system will be eliminated and customers will be able to make more equitable bookings.

“We’re pleased to see this change going forward, as it will improve accessibility and lead to a more flexible service that can better meet customer demand,” said Councillor Matt Allard, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works.

“This builds on other recent changes to ensure greater access to all forms of transit, such as improved wheelchair securements on new buses in the conventional fleet and expanding the service area for Winnipeg Transit Plus.”

Teresa Platt, manager of client services with Winnipeg Transit, says the change will enable customers to be provided with a 30-minute pick-up window instead of an exact time, which will help address travel impacts with the service, beginning with a more flexible, efficient schedule.

“We’re communicating with our customers and supporting them with training sessions to help them prepare for a few changes to how they book trips and plan their pick-ups,” said Platt. “Under the new system, Transit Plus customers will find out immediately if a trip is available at their requested time, or if we can offer an alternate time that works for them.”

The city says customers can also opt-in to be notified of their pick-up window again the night before their trip, and approximately 15-minutes before drivers arrive. While most of these changes will go into effect October 6, trip notifications will be available to customers who opt-in immediately.

Winnipeg Transit Plus Booking Tips by ChrisDca on Scribd