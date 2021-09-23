Conservatives Win West Winnipeg Area Seat, But Slim Margin Will Prompt Recount













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A federal election race in west Winnipeg is so close, it is expected to head to a recount.

Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz beat out Liberal Doug Eyolfson by 24 votes in results posted to the Elections Canada website.

The margin is less than one-one thousandth of all votes cast, and the elections law requires an automatic recount, headed by a judge, in such cases.

Counting all the ballots in the riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley continued until almost 48 hours after polls closed Monday night.

There were more than 3,000 special ballots, including ones that were mailed in.

Eyolfson says he anticipates a recount in the coming days.