'It Was Crazy': Winnipeg Man Wins $1M on Set for Life













A Winnipeg man has won $1 million on a Set For Life lottery ticket.

Rodrigo Zepeda recently scratched three matching icons on the Set For Life Zing ticket but didn’t believe his luck at first.

“I had to take the ticket to the store to be sure about what I had won,” he said. “It was crazy — I couldn’t believe it!”

“I went to the store clerk and told him what I won,” he continued. “He couldn’t believe it either.”

Zepeda plans to use the winnings to visit his family who lives outside of the country.

“The big plan is to eventually have them come to Canada. But for now, a visit is going to be great.”

Zepeda, who purchased the ticket from Carlton Food Mart downtown, will also put some of his winnings into his retirement fund.