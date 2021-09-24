Ontario Man Charged with Allegedly Trafficking Fentanyl













Winnipeg police have charged a man following a drug trafficking investigation involving fentanyl.

Police began looking into the sale of the drug from a downtown residence earlier this month.

On Thursday, officers arrested a suspect in River Heights after he left his home. Early Friday, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence, where officers seized fentanyl pills worth an estimated $20,000, $60,000 in cash and a passport in the name of a third party.

Glenroy St. George Gordon, 21, of Brampton, Ontario has been charged with numerous offences and remains in custody.