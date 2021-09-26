Winnipeg Police Investigating Sunday Homicide













Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the area of Salter Street and Flora Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officers located the victim at around 12:30 a.m. and began administering first aid. The man was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe, 26.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786 TIPS (8477).