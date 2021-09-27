93 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 60,294.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 40s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

Health officials say there are 646 active cases, 58,439 people have recovered, and 43 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,209.

366 new cases of the virus have been identified since Thursday: 60 cases on Fri., Sept. 24; 100 cases on Sat., Sept. 25; 113 cases on Sun. Sept. 26; and 93 cases today

2,480 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 993,150.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.