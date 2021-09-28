HSC Millionaire Lottery Fall Bonus Deadline Tomorrow













This is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of the HSC Millionaire Lottery and Health Sciences Centre Foundation.

WINNIPEG — The Fall Bonus Deadline in the HSC Millionaire Lottery is fast approaching at midnight, tomorrow!

Those who purchase a ticket could become Manitoba’s next millionaire, while at the same time helping to support the important, life-saving work being done at the Health Sciences Centre.

Last year’s HSC Millionaire Lottery sold out early — and in record time.

Get your tickets today to win the Fall Bonus Draw and choose 1 of 5 terrific packages:

• 2021 Ford Bronco Sport ($38,509 value)

• Or a 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD ($35,921 value)

• Or a $35,000 Dufresne Furniture/Appliance Credit

• Or a $25,000 CWT Vacations travel voucher (plus $10,000 cash)

• Or $32,000 CASH

Every ticket ordered before the Fall Bonus Deadline will also be entered into the Super Bonus Draw (worth over $53,000), 26 Early Bird Draws (worth $220,000 total), and the Grand Prize Draw, as well as draws to win Cars or Cash, Vacations or Cash, Gift Cards, and more.

Six grand prize options are available to be won, including $1.2 million in tax-free cash:

• Grand Prize Option 1: Sage Creek Bungalow by Maric Homes ($1.55 million package)

• Grand Prize Option 2: Sage Creek 2-Storey by Gino’s Homes ($1.50 million package)

• Grand Prize Option 3: Oak Bluff by Sterling Homes ($1.49 million package)

• Grand Prize Option 4: TWO HOMES: Bridgwater Centre (Winnipeg) and Osoyoos (South Okanagan, Watermark Beach Resort) ($1.44 million package)

• Grand Prize Option 5: TWO OCEAN VIEW HOMES: Vancouver Island (SookePoint) ($1.41 million package)

If the grand prizes weren’t enough, each one comes with other prizes, such as furniture and appliances, BMWs, a truck and Airstream, travel, and cash — up to $500,000 cash.

Don’t forget to get your tickets for this year’s two extra games – the Extra Cash PLUS (with 124 winners and $144,000 in cash prizes up for grabs) and the 50/50 PLUS!

The 50/50 PLUS jackpot is already over $700,000 – and it could reach $800,000 by Wednesday night. (Max jackpot: $2.2 million.) The jackpot is growing at a record-breaking pace. Winner takes half!

Buy your tickets online at hscmillionaire.com, by phone at (204) 253-5688 or toll-free at 1-855-999-5688, or in-person at London Drugs in St. Vital Centre, Red River Co-op Food Stores, and at most Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Winnipeg, as well as in Selkirk and Portage la Prairie.