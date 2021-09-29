Drugs, Weapons Seized from Portage la Prairie Home













Manitoba RCMP have seized drugs and multiple weapons from a Portage la Prairie home while also laying charges.

Officers executed a search warrant on 3rd Street NW on September 24, where they seized five ounces of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, and several weapons, including a prohibited knife. Stolen property was also recovered during the search.

Dexter Roulette, 36, and a 55-year-old woman were arrested. The woman was released without charges.

Roulette remains in custody on charges of numerous drugs and weapons charges.