What’s Open and Closed on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation













Here’s a roundup of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg for the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

For Thursday, September 30…

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant Park — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polo Park — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Civic offices

All civic offices are closed on Thursday, September 30.

Liquor Marts

Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations are open from 10 a.m. onward Thursday, September 30. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Manitoba Museum

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is offering free admission until October 3.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 30.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

The CMHR will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with special programming.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Thursday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only) — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Thursday, September 30, Winnipeg Transit operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Arenas, Fitness & Leisure Centres

The following fitness centres will be open on Thursday, September 30:

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pan Am — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All other arenas, and fitness and leisure centres will be closed.

Indoor Pools

The following city-operated indoor pools will be open on Thursday, September 30:

Margaret Grant — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pan Am — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All other indoor pools will be closed.

Libraries

The following Winnipeg Public Library branches will be open on Thursday, September 30:

Harvey Smith Library — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Millennium Library — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Boniface Library — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Thursday, September 30.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Municipal Golf courses

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses are open, weather permitting.