Driver Charged in Fatal Collision with Cyclist













Winnipeg police have charged the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal collision involving a cyclist last summer.

The 50-year-old male victim was struck at the intersection of Moncton Avenue and Grey Street on July 29, 2020 and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The driver fled the scene and wasn’t identified until recently.

On Tuesday, police arrested Alan Wayne Vandal, 42, of Winnipeg at a home in the 700 block of Fleming Avenue.

He has been charged and remains in custody.