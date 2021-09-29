Arson Suspected in Fatal Young Street House Fire













WINNIPEG — A fatal fire in a bungalow located at 510 Young Street has turned into a homicide investigation.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just after 8:30 a.m. on September 21 and encountered smoke coming from the structure.

One person was located inside and declared deceased on scene.

Police now believe foul play was involved and the fire was deliberately set. Investigators are working to identify the woman whose remains were found.

Police are asking the public for assistance, including anyone who may have surveillance video in the nearby area. Those with information are asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.