Man Assaulted with Hatchet, Robbed of Bicycle on Sherbrook Street













Winnipeg police have arrested two people after a man in his 20s was assaulted with a hatchet-type weapon while being robbed of his bicycle.

The victim was assaulted Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street. He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police took two suspects into custody in the 500 block of Maryland Street after a short foot pursuit.

The stolen bicycle was recovered, and a set of brass knuckles were located on one suspect during his arrest. The victim has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Bradley Kenneth Jones, 32, of Winnipeg, and Larry Dumas, 25, of Winnipeg have been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Jones has also been charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Both men remain in custody.