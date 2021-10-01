78 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 60,628.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region linked to the unspecified variant concern (reported Tuesday)

Health officials say there are 712 active cases, 58,705 people have recovered, and 60 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,211.

349 new cases of the virus have been identified since Tuesday: 42 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 28; 114 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 29; 115cases on Thursday, Sept. 30; and 78 cases today. This includes:

22 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

63 cases in the Northern health region

54 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

122 cases in the Southern Health region

88 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,209 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,005,687 .

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.