Winnipeg Extending Temporary Patio Program Through Winter













The City of Winnipeg is extending a seasonal patio program to allow businesses to operate with outdoor dining beyond the fall.

The program was launched earlier on during the pandemic as a way for businesses to offer patrons outdoor seating, including those that didn’t already have a traditional patio as part of their operation.

“Business owners in the hospitality industry have experienced enormously challenging circumstances throughout the pandemic,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“The winter temporary patio program is one way the city is working with the industry to try and create opportunities to increase business and welcome back customers. Due to changing restrictions, restaurants weren’t able to take advantage of the temporary patio program last winter. But it’s our hope this year that we will see many residents supporting our restaurants and enjoying their patios from November to March.”

Current temporary patio registrations submitted for the summer patio season will extend until October 31, while new winter patio registrations will be accepted as of today and will be in effect from November 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Businesses that wish to participate in the temporary patio registration program over winter will need to submit a new registration form and supporting documentation for review and approval prior to winter operation. The city is waiving the processing fee for the temporary patio program registration. More information about the application process is available online at winnipeg.ca/temporarypatio.