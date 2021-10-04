83 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 60,943.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday) linked to the unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Sunday) linked to the unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 814 active cases, 58,916 people have recovered, and 64 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,213.

324 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 121 cases on Saturday, Oct. 2; 120 cases on Sunday, Oct. 3; and 83 cases today. This includes:

25 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

48 cases in the Northern health region

42 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

122 cases in the Southern Health region

87 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,403 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,014,482.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.