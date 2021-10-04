Two Charged After Drugs, Weapons Found During Winnipeg Traffic Stop













WINNIPEG — Two people have been arrested and charged following a traffic stop on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge early Monday.

Shortly after midnight, police pulled over a vehicle travelling northbound and began speaking to the driver. She provided officers with a false name and then suddenly sped away as police were attempting to arrest her.

Police caught up to the vehicle at Main Street and Market Avenue, where the driver and a male passenger continued to flee on foot.

They were taken into custody in the East Exchange District with the help of the K9 unit.

Police seized a sawed-off shotgun, various ammunition, two grams of fentanyl (worth approximately $400), drug paraphernalia, and $1,840 in Canadian currency.

Brittany Amber Gottschalk, 36, of Winnipeg, was charged with nine offences related to vehicle flight, drugs, firearms and providing a false identity.

Devon Murray Ducharme, 36, of Winnipeg, was charged with nine drug and firearms-related offences.

Both suspects remain in custody.