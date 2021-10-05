17 Winners in Latest Round of ‘Vax to Win’ Lottery













WINNIPEG — 17 Manitobans are the newest winners in Manitoba’s Vax to Win lottery.

The lucky ones rolled up their sleeves earlier this year to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which made them eligible to win.

The province drew the names of seven adults, who each won $100,000 each. Ten young people from across the province have also won a scholarship valued at $25,000.

“The Vax to Win lottery has been extremely helpful in bringing Manitobans together as we all continue to push through this pandemic,” said Manny Atwal, president and CEO, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.

“We are pleased to have been able to play a role in rewarding those who made the right decision and got their vaccines. I would like to congratulate all the winners from the first and second rounds, and again thank everyone who got vaccinated. Your decision helps all Manitobans.”

Adult winners of the cash prizes include:

• Cuba Bazimya, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

• Inderjit Virdi, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

• Michaelle Cruz, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

• Gertie Bruce, Interlake–Eastern Regional Health Authority

• Edward Queskekapow, Northern Regional Health Authority

• James Hopfnew, Prairie Mountain Health

• Russell Peters, Southern Health

Youth scholarship winners include:

• Tristan Plourde

• Levi Alexander

• Christian Anthony Dizon

• Theo Friesen

• Ellen Clark

• Drew Hall

• Aubrey Trenholm

• Oluwademilade (Demmy) Oni

• Sara Dixon

• Paul Concha

As of Tuesday, 85.2 percent of Manitobans have received their first dose and 81.1 percent of individuals have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch the announcement below: