Woman Killed as Vehicle Flees Traffic Stop in St. Boniface













WINNIPEG — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled a traffic stop on Provencher Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Officers pulled the eastbound vehicle over at around noon, which then sped away and eventually lost control when it mounted the concrete median. The suspect’s vehicle then collided with an oncoming westbound vehicle, where the female driver succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect driver attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into police custody.

James Joseph Wieler, 31, of Winnipeg has been charged with numerous offences, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and driving while impaired.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and will assume responsibility for the investigation.