‘The Beer Can’ Hosting Pay-What-You-Can Thanksgiving Dinner













WINNIPEG — A popular downtown watering hole is turning from suds to spuds with a Thanksgiving dinner this weekend in support of a worthwhile cause.

The Beer Can and Good Neighbour Brewing are hosting a Pay-What-You-Can Thanksgiving Dinner this Saturday, with proceeds going to West Central Women’s Resource Centre & Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc.

“It’s been a great summer and that is all thanks to support from our community — staff, patrons and partners,” says Beer Can co-owner Brad Chute. “Our goal is to provide an opportunity for those who might not otherwise be able to gather with family and friends to enjoy a good meal.”

The Beer Can, located at the Granite Curling Club (1 Granite Way), has been a popular outdoor gathering spot since pandemic restrictions allowed Winnipeggers to once again grab a drink together face-to-face.

The Beer Can staff and volunteers will be serving up all the Thanksgiving fixings on Saturday, October 9 at The Beer Can from 2-8 p.m.

“Thanksgiving and other holidays can feel extremely isolating for individuals who don’t have the luxury of having strong relationships with their families,” says Breda Vosters, director of grants and information at RaY.

“This opportunity is meaningful both in terms of creating access to food and for creating a safe, welcoming space to engage non-discriminately with so many members of our shared community.”

Local restaurants such as Hudson Bagels, The Tallest Poppy, and Stella’s Bakery will be providing their own dishes to accompany the meal. Other businesses interested in contributing this weekend are asked to email [email protected].