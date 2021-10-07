132 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 61,257.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday) linked to the unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday) linked to the unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 868 active cases, 59,174 people have recovered, and 45 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including nine in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,215.

329 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 102 cases on Tuesday, Oct. 5; 95 cases on Wednesday, Oct. 6; and 132 cases today. This includes:

29 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

68 cases in the Northern health region

67 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

86 cases in the Southern Health region

79 cases in the Winnipeg health region

4,000 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,024,148.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.