Camerata Nova Who? Winnipeg Vocal Ensemble Changes Name, Hosting Holiday Concert













WINNIPEG — A well-known vocal ensemble has a new identity and is teasing fans with a free upcoming holiday concert.

Camerata Nova is now Dead of Winter — marking a new era in the group’s 25-year lifespan.

“The concept we’re working with is renaissance, or rebirth,” says Andrew Balfour, the ensemble’s artistic director. “From an Indigenous perspective, Dead of Winter speaks to recharging and reviving creativity. The concept of ‘dead of winter’ is a strong and positive one.”

With a new name and a renewed sense of optimism after an ongoing pandemic, Dead of Winter will perform “Celebrating the Carol” on November 27-28. The concer will mark their first live performance after 18 months spent in “hibernation.” The ensemble says these performances will be a tribute to their holiday concerts from the past. They will also be offered free of charge to welcome back audiences after the non-existent 2020/21 season.

Consider the two days of shows a preview of more good things to come from Dead of Winter in April 2022. The group’s 2021/22 season will see the premiere of the Winnipeg Baroque Festival — an exciting collaborative initiative presented alongside local choirs Canzona and Polycoro. From there, the ensemble’s final performance of the season will feature “Captive,” the highly anticipated third installment of Andrew Balfour’s Truth and Reconciliation concert series. Captive is slated to be performed at the West End Cultural Centre in May 2022.

Celebrating the Carol will be performed on Saturday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, November 28 at 3 p.m. at Crescent Fort Rouge United Church (525 Wardlaw Avenue). Free tickets can be reserved by visiting deadofwinter.ca.