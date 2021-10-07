Brandon Cyclist Killed on Highway 1 Near Austin













A 24-year-old Brandon man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Highway 1 near Austin, Manitoba.

The crash happened Wednesday night just after 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

RCMP arrived to find the victim on the roadway and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The 54-year-old Regina man driving the vehicle was travelling in the left lane at the time when he suddenly saw the cyclist in the same lane and collided with him.

He immediately stopped and called 911.

RCMP believe that very dark lighting conditions and also that the victim was wearing dark clothing were factors in the collision. Alcohol and speed weren’t involved.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.