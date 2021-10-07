German Man Charged in Manitoba Hunting Fatality













A German citizen has been charged with manslaughter by Manitoba RCMP following a fatal hunting incident south of Elma.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP responded to a report of a man who had been shot in a wooded area off of Silver Bridge Road on Tuesday night.

They located a 59-year-old man from Rosengart, Manitoba who had been pronounced deceased.

Police determined the victim had been shot by an unrelated 45-year-old man who was hunting in the area. The two didn’t know each other and weren’t hunting together at the time.

On Wednesday, RCMP charged Carsten Aust, a German citizen. He was taken into custody and made a court appearance in Winnipeg today.

RCMP continue to investigate.