Man Charged in Norway House Homicide













Manitoba RCMP have charged a man in connection with a homicide in Norway House.

Officers were called to an assault in the community on October 3. While they were speaking to the male victim, police were advised to check on the wellbeing of a woman at a residence on Provincial Road 373. They arrived to find a 25-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased.

Don Travis Forbister, 30, of Norway House, has been charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP continue to investigate.