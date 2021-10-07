Three Women Charged in Red Sucker Lake Assault













Manitoba RCMP have arrested three women after a home invasion and assault in Mithkwamepin Thaakkahikan (Red Sucker Lake).

Island Lake RCMP responded to a local residence just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, where a 29-year-old woman was assaulted over a period of time. A young child was inside the home but wasn’t injured.

The victim was transported to the nursing station with serious injuries and later transferred to Winnipeg.

Police say three women, armed with weapons, forced their way into a residence and assaulted the victim.

Kyra Knott, 27, Nicole Knott, 37, and Rosanda Knott, 19, of Red Sucker Lake, have been charged with aggravated assault, assault while choking, assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, and forcible confinement. They remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.