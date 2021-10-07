What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg on Thanksgiving Weekend

Here’s a roundup of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
For Monday, October 11…
Shopping Centres
Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Civic Offices
All civic offices are closed on Monday, October 11.
Liquor Marts
Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 11, excluding True North Square, which will be closed. Some Liquor Marts will be operating on extended hours Friday through Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.
Assiniboine Park Zoo
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 11.
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Closed on Monday, October 11.
Recycling/Garbage Collection
Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.
Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only) — 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed
Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed
Winnipeg Transit
On Monday, October 11, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Arenas, Fitness and Leisure Centres
The following fitness centres will be open on Monday, October 11:
Pan Am – 9:30 a.m. -– 2 p.m.
Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
All other arenas, fitness and leisure centres will be closed.
Indoor Pools
The following city-operated indoor pools will be open on Monday, October 11:
Pan Am — 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Margaret Grant — 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Libraries
All Winnipeg Public Libraries are closed on Monday, October 11. Online services, including downloadable eBooks, catalogue searching, and holds/renewals, are available anytime at Winnipeg.ca.
Animal Services Agency
The Animal Services Agency will be closed to members of the public on Monday, October 11.
Cemeteries
Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Municipal Golf Courses
Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses are open, weather permitting.