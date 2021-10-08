Nighttime Construction to Close North Perimeter Exit













WINNIPEG — The province is preparing to temporarily close a section of the North Perimeter Highway to accommodate nighttime construction.

Manitoba Infrastructure will close the off-ramp that connects the northbound Perimeter at PTH 190 (CentrePort Canada Way) for roadway maintenance on Tuesday, October 12 from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

The first closure to exit 45 will run on the same schedule nightly until the final closure on October 16 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The alternate route for this closure is exit 50 at Provincial Road (PR) 221.

Officials say the work will include diamond grinding on the concrete surface, which will result in a quieter ride and better traction for greater safety.