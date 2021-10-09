Police Lay Charges in Selkirk Avenue Shooting













Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a shooting in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue on August 5.

Officers located the 32-year-old male victim just after 1 a.m. and began administering first aid, including the application of a tourniquet. The man was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police say the suspect and victim were previously known to each other and were part of two small groups involved in a verbal confrontation before the shooting. The victim suffered extensive injuries as a result of the incident.

On October 8, detectives attended the Headingley Correctional Centre and placed the suspect under arrest.

Harry James Richard, 19, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.