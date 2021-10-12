66 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 9 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 61,721.

Nine additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Friday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 50s from the Northern health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Sunday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Tuesday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Tuesday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 928 active cases, 59,569 people have recovered, and 48 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,224.

479 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 130 cases on Friday, Oct. 8; 90 cases on Saturday, Oct. 9; 114 cases Sunday, Oct. 10, 79 cases Monday, Oct. 11 and 66 cases today. This includes:

42 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

106 cases in the Northern health region

68 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

161 cases in the Southern Health region

102 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,920 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,037,630.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.