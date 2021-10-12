Somers to Lead Osborne Village BIZ













WINNIPEG — The Osborne Village BIZ has tapped well-known Winnipegger Lindsay Somers to lead the organization.

An expert communicator and urban placemaker, Somers will begin her new role immediately with the BIZ.

“Osborne Village is an urban gem in Winnipeg, I am thrilled to step into this leadership role to listen, engage, support and build momentum for the community of Osborne Village,” she said in a statement.

“As we continue to navigate through COVID-19 we recognize the value of our shared urban spaces and how vital local businesses are to our economy. I am delighted to bring my experience, energy and sincere passion for people, business and community together in this role to create a vibrant and thriving Osborne Village for the future.”