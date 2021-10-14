107 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 61,900.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 40s from the Southern Health region (reported Thursday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region (reported Thursday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 962 active cases, 59,712 people have recovered, and 59 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 12 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,226.

186 new cases of the virus have been identified since Tuesday: 79 cases on Wed., Oct 13; 107 cases today. This includes:

15 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

69 cases in the Northern health region

17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

48 cases in the Southern Health region

37 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,573 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,042,375.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.