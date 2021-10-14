Lorette Woman Charged in Fatal Hanover Crash













A three-vehicle crash in the RM of Hanover has claimed the life of one person and injured several others on Wednesday.

Steinbach RCMP responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 303 (Ridge Road) and Road 31 East, where multiple people were being treated and transported to hospital.

According to police, a northbound car on Road 31 E failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a minivan travelling westbound on Highway 303. The impact caused the minivan to enter oncoming traffic and strike an eastbound SUV on Highway 303. Both the minivan and the SUV ended up in the southbound ditch.

The 64-year-old woman driving the minivan, along with six children between the ages of 8-12, were transported to Winnipeg hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All seven people are from the RM of Hanover.

The SUV was driven by a 59-year-old woman from Steinbach. She was transported to Winnipeg hospital with critical injuries. Her 85-year-old male passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 69-year-old Lorette woman driving the car wasn’t injured. She was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and bodily harm. She has been released from custody pending a court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.