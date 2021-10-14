Driver Charged After Woman Dragged by Winnipeg Taxi













A Winnipeg cab driver is facing multiple charges after a woman tried to retrieve her cell phone from his vehicle.

The 23-year-old female passenger reported to police she had left her phone in the cab at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the St. John’s neighbourhood.

Police say the driver requested that the woman pay him extra to return the device. She refused and attempted to retrieve it on her own and was dragged by the vehicle when the driver took off. She suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A 51-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested at approximately 8:20 p.m. that night.

He faces charges of extortion, dangerous operation of a vehicle and two charges under the Highway Traffic Act. He was released to appear in court at later date.