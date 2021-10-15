Boundary Trails Health Centre to See $64M Expansion













WINKLER, Man. — The Boundary Trails Health Centre is receiving a $64.4 million expansion that will add additional acute care inpatient beds to the facility.

The provincial government investment, announced on Friday, will also add more modern space for patient care programs.

“Boundary Trails Health Centre provides essential medical services to the growing population in Winkler, Morden and surrounding communities,” said Jane Curtis, CEO of Southern Health.

“This new investment in acute care inpatient beds and additional space for patient care programs will strengthen the network of resources that makes Boundary Trails an important hub of medical services. It will ensure that we continue to meet the long-term needs of this growing area with access to high quality, specialized care that is closer to home.”

Originally built in 2001, the Boundary Trails Health Centre is a 121,513-sq.-ft. facility with 94 inpatient beds.

Construction will begin in the summer of 2022 and move in two stages, with construction of a new, two-storey community services building and inpatient building additions occurring first. The province says planning is still underway, but the building is expected to include a number of existing programs that are currently located elsewhere including acute care areas of the health centre. This may include services such as ambulatory care, cancer services, home care, education services, public health, health information services and administration.

A two-storey addition to the inpatient building will also be constructed to house 24 inpatient beds on one level and enhanced nursery capacity on the other.

Construction is expected to be complete by 2024.