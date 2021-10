WINNIPEG — Traffic around the St. James Bridge will be rerouted this weekend due to road repairs.

Beginning at 9 a.m. this morning, the on-ramp from westbound Academy Road will be closed accessing the bridge. The closure will last until Sunday, October 17 at 8 p.m.

Secondly, the off-ramp to eastbound Portage Avenue, and access onto Kintyre Street, will be closed on Saturday, October 16 at 9 a.m. until Sunday, October 17 at 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.