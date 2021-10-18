Temporary Closure of WB CentrePort Canada Way













Temporary nighttime closures will begin today on CentrePort Canada Way to accommodate construction.

Manitoba Infrastructure says the closure of westbound Provincial Trunk Highway 190 (CentrePort Canada Way) to the northbound North Perimeter Highway will occur for roadway maintenance.

The first closure to Exit 45 on the North Perimeter northbound will be at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, continuing nightly with the same schedule until the final closure October 22 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The alternate route for this closure is Exit 50 at Provincial Road 221.

Officials say the construction includes a diamond grinding process on the concrete surface, which will result in a quieter ride and better traction for greater safety.