51 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 5 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday bringing the provincial total to 62,230.

Five additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 60s from Southern Health region (reported Friday) linked to a B.1.617.2 (delta) variant of concern

A man in his 60s from the Northern health region (reported Friday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A woman in her 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Monday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 976 active cases, 60,023 people have recovered, and 52 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,231.

339 new cases of the virus have been identified since Thursday: 92 cases on Friday., Oct 15; 108 cases Saturday, Oct 16., 88 cases Sunday, Oct 17 and 51 cases today. This includes:

21 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

53 cases in the Northern health region

56 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

128 cases in the Southern Health region

81 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2010 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,054,101.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.