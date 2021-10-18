Manitoba Pharmacists Can Now Perform Rapid COVID-19 Tests













WINNIPEG — Pharmacists in Manitoba can now administer COVID-19 rapid tests to people travelling outside of the province.

Pharmacists will be allowed to use antigen tests and rapid molecular (non-PCR) tests to be performed at their retail locations if a traveller presents documentation of their travel plans. Proof of travel could include a plane or train ticket or hotel booking.

“Pharmacists are looking forward to, again, positively contributing to important measures that will help Manitobans return to their normal activities, including travel,” said Ashley Hart, president, Pharmacists Manitoba.

“This pandemic has created important opportunities for pharmacists to serve the public in new ways and to demonstrate the opportunity for Manitobans to be even further supported by their local pharmacist. Participating pharmacies will be working hard in the coming days and weeks to make this service available in communities across the province.”

Pharmacies will be responsible for acquiring rapid testing supplies, training staff and advertising the service at their site.

Manitoba travellers will be required to pay a fee for the rapid tests, as travel health-related services are not an insured health benefit under the Canada Health Act.