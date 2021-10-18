Pineridge Hollow Plans Expansion with ‘The Village’













A popular Manitoba destination nestled just outside Birds Hill Provincial Park is embarking on an expansion that will house a permanent space for a farmers’ market and additional shops.

Pineridge Hollow is planning for The Village, which will consist of two large buildings housing 12 individual shops.

Construction will also include office space, a designated studio space, and The Village Square — a gathering space serving food and drinks.

“This expansion encompasses the values we hold close to the heart — a space bringing together community, supporting local, and creating an exceptional experience for everyone who visits,” said Katrina Klassen, vice-president of Pineridge Hollow.

“We are a destination, a day trip, and a place for making memories with friends, family, and strangers alike.”

The expansion is set to open in spring of 2022.

Updates on The Village project will be communicated through the Pineridge Hollow website.